PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 756.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

