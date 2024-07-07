Peter Durhager Buys 11,923 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager purchased 11,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,519.15 ($15,835.00).

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Friday. UIL Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. UIL’s payout ratio is presently -1,509.43%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

