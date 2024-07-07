Peterson Wealth Services Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 12,630,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

