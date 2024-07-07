Peterson Wealth Services Invests $3.49 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $831.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.25. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

