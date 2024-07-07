Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.83. 4,288,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 40,159,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.