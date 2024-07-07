Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Boosted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,760. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.