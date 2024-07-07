PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 229.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,673 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

