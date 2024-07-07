PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 29,786.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.