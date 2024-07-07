PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKMC stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

