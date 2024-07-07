PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,759 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

