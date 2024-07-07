PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC opened at $153.73 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

