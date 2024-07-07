PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

