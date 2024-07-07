PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $204,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock worth $4,845,692. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

