PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHFAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.