PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

