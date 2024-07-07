PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 637,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 119,351 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.