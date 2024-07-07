PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 90.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 114,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,481,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 168,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $586.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

