PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 88,859 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.37 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.