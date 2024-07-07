PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,428 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 270,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.13 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HFWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

