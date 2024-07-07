PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,094 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.