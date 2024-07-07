PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,042 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.