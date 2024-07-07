PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

