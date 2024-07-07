PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,356,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,897,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of VFQY opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

