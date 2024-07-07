PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 524 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

