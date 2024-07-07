PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Price Performance
Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marten Transport
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.