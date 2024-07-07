PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

