PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,758 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.23 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $358.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

