POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 15.3% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.60. 127,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 102,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 2.27.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

