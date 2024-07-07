Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

