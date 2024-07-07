Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Precigen Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.