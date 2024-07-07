Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Precigen Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Precigen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.