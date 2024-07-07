Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,563 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BZH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

