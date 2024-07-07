Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 40,099 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Costamare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 183,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,069,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.