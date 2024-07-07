Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 334,860 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 412.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 141.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 1,099.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,192,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 418,008 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

