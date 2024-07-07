Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.09

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 3426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
