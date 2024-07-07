Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.09

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 3426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,406,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

