Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

