Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $286.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

