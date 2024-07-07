Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

CARR opened at $63.24 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

