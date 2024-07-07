Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

DWAS opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

