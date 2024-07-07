Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 565,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 155.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $53.09 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

