Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.