Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

