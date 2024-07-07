Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

MDYV stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.