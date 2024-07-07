Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 138,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.