Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,775 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,068 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

