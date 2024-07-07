Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average of $313.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.