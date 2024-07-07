Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.73% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,231,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,976 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

