Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,883 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

