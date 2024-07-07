Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,472 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 603,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 370,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.89 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

