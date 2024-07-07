Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.99 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.