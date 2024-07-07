Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,386 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 684,938 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FLCB stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.