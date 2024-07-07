Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

